NEWS BRIEF: Football club in Kildare issues stern warning to would-be trespassers

A Kildare-based football recently issued a stern warning to would-be trespassers on its grounds.

The warning was posted to the Newbridge Co Kildare Residents Community Forum on Facebook by Newbridge Town Football Club (NTFC).

The club said that it has installed CCTV cameras at its main astroturf pitches.

The statement reads as follows: "Over the weekend, there were aprox (sic) 15 teenagers caught on camera on the main astro (turf pitch) while the Club was closed; they had gained access by climbing over both the perimeter fence and the Astro fence.

"People breaking in and repeatedly doing this have caused damage to both fences and goalposts on the Astro.

"Any Club Member caught on the Astro or on the grounds while the Club is closed will be suspended from the Club and the offending player (and guardian where applicable) will be required to attend disciplinary hearings."

The NTFC added that it is now working closely with Brian Carroll, the Community Officer attached to Newbridge Garda Station, and will review CCTV footage of any person who trespasses onto the club property, 'and take the necessary action which can include prosecution for illegal entry.'

It concluded its statement by saying: "We have issued warnings like this in the past, but with the new CCTV in place, we will have the evidence necessary to proceed with any necessary prosecutions."