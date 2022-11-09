Search

09 Nov 2022

Plans for apartment block to be upgraded in Newbridge, County Kildare, documents reveal

The existing development consists of 10 apartments

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

09 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An application has been made to Kildare County Council (KCC) to allow for the upgrading of an apartment block located in Eyre Street, Newbridge.

The documents lodged with KCC show that Richard and Ursula Mooney (and planner Cliodhna Scanlon) are seeking consent for the refurbishment and upgrading of an existing two storey apartment block at Market Square, Eyre Street.

The existing development consists of 10 apartments, and the proposal is to replace the existing apartments with five apartments comprising of two one-bed studio apartments and three one-bed apartments (specifically, one one-bed studio and one one-bed apartment at ground floor, and one one-bed studio and two one-bed apartments at first floor). 

Consent is also being sought for the change of use of the existing barbers shop and a section of an existing rear store to a bicycle store/bin store, and entrance lobby providing access to the ground floor unit and stairwell to the the first floor units. 

In addition, planning permission is also being sought by the applicants to allow for modifications to the building facade, in order to provide new winter garden type private open spaces to units 1, 3 and 5 and the provision of external balconies serving unit 2.

Connection/amendments to existing mains services and all associate site development works are also listed in the application.

The date received is listed as November 1 last, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as December 5 and January 4 next.

