Kildare Gardaí searching for "damaged vehicle" which left scene of collision

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information on a collision in the early hours of the morning on the road between Kilcullen and Castledermot.

The incident happened on the R448 at Kilgowan, Colbinstown at 1.20am on Sunday, October 30 last.

A collision happened between a vehicle turning right and a vehicle following behind.

It's understood that the vehicle following behind was a BMW 525 or 530 with a possible registration date of 2007 or 2008 was involved.

This vehicle also may have damage to its front.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a two vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in the Kilgowan area, Co. Kildare on the Kilcullen to Castledermot road at approximately 1:20am on Sunday 30th October 2022.

"There were no injuries reported.

"Gardaí in Kilcullen are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the R448 between 1:00am and 2:00am on Sunday 30th October 2022, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilcullen Garda Station on 045 481212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."