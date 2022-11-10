KILDARE: Stylish refurbishment of Killashee Hotel unveiled at a glitzy reception

The date 1861 above the door of the Original House at Killashee Hotel signals a long history for the estate outside Naas in County Kildare.

Since taking over on April 1st this year, FBD Hotels & Resorts has stylishly refurbished this landmark hotel.

Guy Thompson, Hotel Director Castleknock Hotel and Killashee Hotel, Marty Whelan, David Kelly, CEO FBD Hotels and Resorts and Ger Alley, General Manager Killashee Hotel pictured at the launch of the Killashee Hotel, The New Chapter. Picture Brian McEvoy

As the first phase of this initial €3 million investment is now complete, the four-star Killashee Hotel unveiled The New Chapter at a reception on Wednesday 9th November 2022.

Host Marty Whelan guided the 300 guests through a gourmet journey from the old to the new chapter of Killashee Hotel, with entertainment provided by the Celtic Drummers, a classical quartet, The Runaways, Havana Club Trio and magician Jack Wise.

Killashee Hotel is situated on 55 acres estate of woodlands and gardens, and is a leading destination for the leisure, wedding and corporate clients. Inspiration for the new look is drawn from the heritage and natural beauty of the estate. The Lobby and ground floor areas have been enhanced and the first-floor lounge area has been transformed into a luxurious and relaxing Larkspur Lounge, where Afternoon Tea, light bites, coffee and beverages will now be served.

Home to two beautiful restaurants, The Pippin Tree which overlooks the stunning gardens has been restyled with contemporary tub chairs and soft delicate hues of rose. The always popular casual dining restaurant now the Oak & Anvil, features a dining area with banquette seating and a cocktail bar. Executive Head Chef Phillip Gleeson has designed an elevated culinary experience for both restaurants, featuring the very best of local and seasonal produce, impeccably prepared by the team for the hotel guests and regular customers from Naas and the surrounding local area to enjoy.

With great attention to detail, the 141 bedrooms have been softly refurbished and now feature Dyson hairdryers, Nespresso coffee machines, 43-inch Smart flat screen televisions with Netflix and Elemis toiletries. A further €2 million will be invested over the next two years and will focus on the Spa and Leisure Centre and the accommodation in the Original House.

Speaking at the launch General Manager Ger Alley said, “This first phase of the refurbishment with the upgrading of the bedrooms, the two restaurants, the upstairs lounge and lobby reception areas is completed. The experienced team at Killashee worked diligently to ensure the transition from old to new was seamless, with the minimum of disruption to our clientele. The guest experience is a priority and key to this is customer service and the contribution of the hotel’s team of over 100 full time and 250 part time staff, to maintaining the highest quality standards.”

Ger Alley -General Manager at Killashee Hotel, Evie Sammon -Lord Mayor of Naas David Kelly CEO FBD Hotels and Resorts, and Cllr Carmel Kelly pictured at the launch of the Killashee Hotel, The New Chapter in Naas. Picture Brian McEvoy

Killashee is located in an enviable location in the heart of Kildare’s magnificent countryside. Close to three racecourses, historic and national visitor attractions including Russborough House, the Japanese Gardens and Irish National Stud, all only 15 minutes from Killashee Hotel. Newbridge Silver and Kildare Village are also close by and always popular destinations.

In April 2022 Killashee Hotel became the sixth hotel in FBD Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio of luxury four-star and four-star superior hotels and resorts, joining The Heritage Hotel in Laois, Castleknock Hotel in Dublin, Faithlegg in Waterford, La Cala and Sunset Beach Club on the Costa del Sol in Spain, as part of one of Ireland’s leading hotel groups.

FBD Hotels & Resorts is owned by farmer-owned investment company, Farmer Business Developments Plc. Headquartered in Ireland, FBD Hotels & Resorts employs 900 people across its hotel and resort portfolio. The acquisition of Killashee Hotel sees a further 350 people join the group, as the company maintains full employment at the Kildare hotel. The addition of Killashee Hotel brings the number of hotel rooms in the group’s portfolio to over 1,100 rooms.