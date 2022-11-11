ALERT: Water supply will be briefly interrupted in this Kildare area

File Pic
Water supply will be briefly interrupted in Maynooth.
Kildare County Council has said that Gas Networks have hit the watermain at the entrance to Beaufield Estate, Maynooth
Water supply will be interrupted to the following areas from 3pm until 6pm approx: Beaufield, Meadow Brook Woodlands, including all of Rathcoffey Road and Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home.
