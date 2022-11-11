Search

11 Nov 2022

Seanad Éireann supports the extension of the short hop zone, Kildare Senator says

Seanad Eireann supports the extension of the short hop zone, Kildare Senator says

The Senator said that the short hop zone is 'the correct policy'. File Photo: Seanad Éireann

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

11 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Kildare-based Senator has said that Seanad Éireann supports the extension of the short hop zone.

Newbridge based Fianna Fail senator Fiona O' Loughlin, has said that she has secured the support of the Seanad to call for the extension of the short hop zone and the establishment of a medium hop zone.

The motion, devised, secured and proposed by the Newbridge resident called for an extension of the current short hop zone to 50 kilometres and for the establishment of a medium hop zone between 50 and 75 kilometres of Dublin.

Commenting on the announcement, Senator O' Loughlin said: "This motion seeks to improve the affordability metrics for commuters who reside outside of the short hop boundaries and seeks to even the playing field for residents of the same area.

"The short hop zone is the correct policy, and in my view has been successful in terms of attracting commuters onto public transport. But the current boundaries simply do not go far enough."

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, Fianna Fáil. File Photograph.

She continued: "Simply moving the radius to 50km and leaving it there, as is Fine Gael policy, just pushed the can onto other areas, leaving communities on the new fringes to start their own fight all over again.

"The creation of a medium hop zone between 50km and 75km is a logical accompaniment.

"This would include stops towns such as Drogheda, Monasterevin and Portarlington, allowing commuters some relief on their fares also."

Senator O’Loughlin added: "I will continue to advocate for a better deal for South Kildare commuters."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media