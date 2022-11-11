Kildare Sports Ability Day 2022 to take place tomorrow

Kildare County Council has released a reminder that Kildare Sports Ability Day 2022 will take place tomorrow.

The event by Kildare Sports Partnership will showcase the various sport and physical activity offerings that are available to people with disabilities/additional needs in County Kildare, as well as surrounding counties.

These activities will be showcased through a variety of 'Come and Try' sessions on the day, Demonstrations, and Information Stands. The activities will also cater for people with intellectual, physical, and sensory disabilities.

Sports being showcased will include Tennis, Badminton, Boccia Soccer, Rugby, GAA, Badminton and many more.

Admission is free and the event is suitable for people with a disability, parents, teachers, students, and anyone with an interest in sport for all abilities.

This event is open to people of all ages as there will be certain groups who offer their activities to adults, and others who offer their activities for children.

On-site at the event there will be Accessoloo for bathroom/changing facilities, First Aid cover via the Civil Defence, and options to purchase food/tea/coffee via Mount Charles Catering.

Kildare Sports Ability Day 2022 takes place on Saturday, November 12, from 1-3pm in NUI Maynooth.

To register and for further information, click here.