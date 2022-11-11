Search

11 Nov 2022

Kildare Sports Ability Day 2022 to take place tomorrow

Kildare Sports Ability Day 2022 to take place tomorrow

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Nov 2022 3:33 PM

Kildare County Council has released a reminder that Kildare Sports Ability Day 2022 will take place tomorrow.

The event by Kildare Sports Partnership will showcase the various sport and physical activity offerings that are available to people with disabilities/additional needs in County Kildare, as well as surrounding counties. 

These activities will be showcased through a variety of 'Come and Try' sessions on the day, Demonstrations, and Information Stands. The activities will also cater for people with intellectual, physical, and sensory disabilities.

Sports being showcased will include Tennis, Badminton, Boccia Soccer, Rugby, GAA, Badminton and many more.

Admission is free and the event is suitable for people with a disability, parents, teachers, students, and anyone with an interest in sport for all abilities.

This event is open to people of all ages as there will be certain groups who offer their activities to adults, and others who offer their activities for children.

On-site at the event there will be Accessoloo for bathroom/changing facilities, First Aid cover via the Civil Defence, and options to purchase food/tea/coffee via Mount Charles Catering.

Kildare Sports Ability Day 2022 takes place on Saturday, November 12, from 1-3pm in NUI Maynooth.

To register and for further information, click here.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media