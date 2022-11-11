Search

11 Nov 2022

Judge says man shouldn't have been handcuffed in Kildare court

Judge says man shouldn't have been handcuffed in Kildare court

Naas Courthouse

A man who appeared in court should not have been handcuffed, according to a judge.

The man was handcuffed at Naas District Court having been detained for breaching a protection order which was granted at a family law hearing.

The court was told that he man texted his ex-partner with the  words “the lie won’t last long” at the end of September.

And he followed this up with a phone call and a text.

Defending solicitor Brian Larkin told the court that the man had not seen his teenage daughter since June.

“He wants to know how she’s getting on,” he added.

Mr Larkin said this fact was the reason for the breach of the order and the man has made an application for access so he can see the girl.

Judge Desmond Zaidan described the incidents as “very minor breaches” and said the defendant should not have appeared in handcuffs, adding that he probably spent the night in a cell.

He applied the Probation Act.

He also told the man he has a right to bring an application for access and if he could not reach an agreement with his partner about how this should happen “you can go to court.”

Read more Kildare news

