Man who breached court order wanted to see his children

Naas Courthouse
A man who breached a safety order wanted to see his children, Naas District Court was told.
The man was prosecuted for breaching the order and was released on bail.
Judge Miriam Walsh said that as part of his bail conditions, the man must comply with the terms of the safety order.
He must also sign on at a named garda station twice a week, provide a number and be contactable at all times and must abide by the terms covering access to his children.
The court heard that the man has access on Sundays but breached the order on a Tuesday.
The man was granted free legal aid and the case was adjourned to November 23.
