Informative talk on ways that children can process grief to take place in Kildare

A talk exploring the different ways that children can process grief will take place in North Kildare.

'How Do Children Grieve? An Information Talk for Parents & Carers will be hosted at Leixlip Library by the Kildare Bereavement Network.

This is a free event for anyone supporting a bereaved child/ young person through any circumstance – illness or sudden death; and may have lost a grandparent, parent, friend, sibling, relative or teacher.

There will be representatives from a range of local and national bereavement supports at this event, including guest speaker Úna Holstead, who is a Therapeutic Coordinator at the Curragh Family Resource Centre.

Topics discussed will include: how children can experience grief, the different ways grief can affect a child/young person, what you can do to support a child who has been bereaved, and where you find additional supports.

Information and resources will be available for you to take away and, if you wish, you can talk with service representatives about the supports they provide.

Refreshments will be available throughout the morning.

This is a free event, but you must register via Eventbrite.

Further information about the event can be accessed by clicking here.