Kildare County Council: Temporary water outage to occur next week in Ballymore-Eustace

Pic: Henryk Niestrój / Arcaion via Pixabay
A shutdown at a reservoir next week will cause a temporary water outage, Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced.
KCC said that the shutdown will occur at Bishophill reservoir in Ballymore Eustace on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
The following areas will be affected from 10am until 2pm: Bishophill, Russborough, Kilmalum, Russellstown, Glashina, Glenmore and Glebe.
