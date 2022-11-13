KILDARE: Craft Fair taking place in Suncroft

Suncroft Community Centre will be holding a Craft Fair on November 26.
The event runs from 10am to 4pm.
This is great opportunity to find unique gifts before Christmas, along with a wide range of artisan foods and drinks.
The event will feature wonderful creations of local craft experts ranging from handmade ceramics, knitwear, wooden carvings, household decorations, gifts and lots more.
