Search

14 Nov 2022

Kildare teen to be sentenced for sexual assault and rape of cousin

Court gavel

Court gavel

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

14 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

By Eimear Dodd

 

A Kildare teenager will be sentenced next month for the sexual assault and rape of his young cousin, which left her feeling like a “scared kitten”.

 

The now 17-year-old was found guilty by a jury following a trial earlier this year of oral rape. He also pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assaults on unknown dates between October 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018.

 

The accused, who cannot be named as he and the victim are both minors, was 13 at the time of the offending while his victim was then aged seven.

 

Ms Justice Karen O'Connor adjourned the case to December 6 for finalisation.


The Central Criminal Court heard today/yesterday (MON) that the offending took place in the victim's home. 

 

The victim told her mother in July 2019 about the incident and her mother then contacted the gardai. When interviewed by specialist gardai, the victim said the accused inserted his finger into her vagina on four occasions.

 

The girl said she felt scared and that she would get in trouble if she told anyone. She said the accused would push a chair against the door of the room.

 

On a separate occasion, the accused orally raped the girl. He told her not to tell anyone.

 

The girl was sitting on her mother's bed on another occasion when the accused tried to get her to go with him. When she refused, he attempted to drag her, but she held onto the bed and he gave up.

 

The court heard that the victim's mother also contacted the accused's mother after her daughter told her about the abuse.

 

The accused's sister asked him what had happened and took notes of their conversations. These notes were later used by gardai when they interviewed the accused.

 

The accused made some admissions when interviewed by gardai in June 2020. He said he had touched the victim's buttocks and breasts.

 

In her victim impact statement, the girl said she was “scared, confused and really sad” when the abuse first happened.

 

She said she pretended to be smiling and happy, but inside she felt like a “scared kitten”.


The girl said she found it difficult to trust people and to make friends. She said she felt shock as she thought her parents would not believe her, but also relieved to be able to tell someone.

 

The investigating garda agreed with Lorcan Staines BL, defending, that his client's mother had attended the interview and her statement had been put to the accused by gardai.

 

Mr Staines suggested his client may not have given a full account when speaking to gardai due to the presence of his mother.

 

The accused had also instructed his legal team not to carry out a cross examination during the trial in relation to the oral rape count, meaning the victim did not have to attend court or face cross-examination.

 

The defence also made no closing speech during the trial on behalf of accused.

 

Mr Staines said his clients accepted that he is guilty of four counts of sexual assault, but does not agree that he is guilty of rape. However, his client does accept the verdict of the jury and does not intend to lodge an appeal.

 

A report from a Tusla service was handed into the court which stated that the accused was viewing pornography, which may have contributed to his offending.

 

Mr Staines said his client is a juvenile who is engaging with all relevant services. He said his client's offending is “most serious” and had led to the breakdown of close family relationships.

 

He asked the court to consider alternatives to custody for his client, who was 13 at the time of the offending.

 

Ms Justice O'Connor said the rape count is very serious and this has not been acknowledged by the accused.

 

She adjourned the case to December 6.

 

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media