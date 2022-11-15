Search

15 Nov 2022

Disqualification for former Gaelic football star who appeared in Kildare court

ROAD TRAFFIC

Disqualification for former Gaelic football star who appeared in Kildare court

Naas courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

15 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

A former All-Ireland winning Gaelic footballer was handed down a driving disqualification.

The decision was made by Naas District Court Judge Desmond Zaidan on Thursday, November 10, in the case of Cathal McCarron, with an address listed as Branswood, Athy.

The 35-year-old, who used to play for Tyrone, was convicted by the judge for failing to produce insurance or a driving licence at Osberstown to gardaí when asked to do so on March 29, 2021.

His solicitor, Brian Larkin, told Judge Zaidan that while his client had proof of his driving licence with him in court, he did not have proof of insurance.

In response, the judge said: "It has been a year and a half now (since the offence), he has had time to sort it out, I’m not wasting any more time.

Kildare resident launches historic book on her governess grandmother

"Why did he come down here, just to say hello? Is he doing a tour of Kildare?"

Judge Zaidan also pointed out that Mr McCarron had three previous driving disqualifications from when he lived in Northern Ireland.

He also remarked that Mr McCarron 'got stroppy' with the gardaí at the side of the road during the incident.

VERDICT

After consideration, the judge imposed a total fine of €2,250 on the defendant, in addition to a two-year driving ban.

Speaking about his decision, Judge Zaidan said: "If he had any convictions in the Republic of Ireland, I would have sent him to jail."

Mr McCarron was given three months to pay the fine.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media