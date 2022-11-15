KILDARE HISTORY: Sallins history talk will have a strong local theme

The burial place of WolfeTown at Bodenstown, Sallins
A local history talk will take place in Sallins on Wednesday, November 16 - at the Railway Inn lounge.
The talk starts at 8pm and will be presented by Naas-based historian Larry Breen of the Federation of Local History Societies.
It features a visual presentation.
Entry is free and the subject is Matilda Witherington Tone, the wife of Wolfe Tone, for some the greatest of all Irish republicans.
It will follow Matilda Tone throughout her life, from when she lived in France, England, Ireland and America at various periods. Although her story is very much interlinked with watershed events in the course of Irish history, central to the whole Wolfe Tone family story is the local area around Clane, Blackhall, Sallins, Castlesize and Bodenstown.
It promises to be an interesting talk that will provide insights into the life and times of one of the local area’s most notable past residents.
