Water outage to occur in Naas, County Kildare tomorrow

ALERT
A temporary water outage will occur in Naas tomorrow.
Kildare County Council has said that due to essential repairs to be carried out on Thursday, November 17, water supply to Rathasker Heights will be disrupted from 10am until 4pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.