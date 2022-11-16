Cars had windows smashed during Mass at Kildare church

The Church of the Irish Martyrs in Ballycane / Image: naasparish.ie
Windows were smashed in two cars parked at a church in Naas last Saturday.
The incidents took place as Mass was underway in The Church of the Irish Martyrs in Ballycane in the town between 7.30pm and 8.15pm.
One of the cars also had items taken from it.
Naas Gardaí are investigating the incident and appealed for information.
A Garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
