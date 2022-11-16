KILDARE: Plan to turn closed garda station into three-bed family home

The former garda station in Ballymore Eustace (Image: googlemaps)
Plans have been lodged to convert the former garda station in Ballymore Eustace into a three-bedroom family home.
The building on Barrack Street, which was built in the late 1800s, is a protected structure under the Kildare County Development Plan.
The garda station was closed down in 2009 due to Government cutbacks.
The proposed two-storey, three-bedroom house will have a floor area of 152 square metres.
A new entrance is planned for the site and approval is also sought to retain the existing railings and gate.
The nationwide review of the garda network in 2009 also saw the closure of stations in Ballitore, Kill, Hollywood and Donard.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.