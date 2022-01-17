Search

17 Jan 2022

BREAKING: Two men due in Naas District Court over armed robbery in Castledermot, Kildare

Gardaí have confirmed that two men are due to appear in Naas District Court today over an armed robbery that took place in Castledermot, County Kildare.

It is understood that gardaí made the arrests following an investigation on the premises of the Main Street in Castledermot, on Saturday, January 15 2022.

A garda spokesperson said: "The incident occurred shortly after 2pm on Saturday when both men entered the premises armed with a handgun and a hammer."

"They went behind the till area and proceeded to empty a sum of cash into a bag."
 
They added that the men then fled the scene in a car, but a short time later, they were located and arrested by Gardaí.

No injuries were reported.

One male is aged in his 40s while the other is in his 20s.

