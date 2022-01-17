Kildare people thanked for helping "Santa Truck" raise €40k for charity

A total of over €40,000 has been raised for the Laura Lynn Foundation by the Santa Truck which passed through Kildare last month.

The vehicle drew large crowds when it held stop-overs in areas such as Naas, Sallins and Allenwood GAA Club.

A statement said: "On behalf of all our Santa truck crew we would like to thank everyone for coming out to support us along our routes.

"A massive thank you to all the Gardaí who helped us get through the towns and villages, directing traffic and being of immense support throughout the few weeks.

"A special and heartfelt thanks to Aidan McGuane, Lenny Donlon, Chris Fallon and Shane Smith.

"A special word of thanks to Elizabeth Quinn (LauraLynns Community Fundraising Executive) who helped us out with the charity.

"Our Santa Truck iDonate link is now officially closed but you can always donate through LauraLynns own link. We are ever so thankful to everyone who donated, came out and showed their support throughout the few weeks.

"We are delighted to let you all know that the final amount raised through the Santa Truck iDonate link is €40,155.00. We are absolutely blown away by all the support and donations for our charity partner LauraLynn.

"A final shoutout to all our own crew. Without their help and support we wouldn’t have got through the few weeks. So a massive thank you to each and everyone of you, and you all know who you are.

"We would like to wish you all a Safe, Happy and Healthy New Year ahead."