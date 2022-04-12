Kilkenny's St Patrick's Festival raises €20,000 for two local charities

St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny has presented cheques to two local charities at a ceremony in County Hall.

The Medieval Mile Museum Music Series, funded by the Local Live Public Performance Scheme 3 in association with Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Office raised €12,000 for Amber Womens Refuge.

Amber Women’s Refuge is a local not- for-profit organisation supporting women and children affected by domestic violence and abusive relationships across Carlow and Kilkenny. These funds will support them in the provision of their services.

Some 2,500 people attended these special traditional music concerts in the stunning setting of the Medieval Mile Museum as part of Kilkenny Tradfest.

The highly-successful Rogu Fireshow and Fireworks Display over Kilkenny Castle, funded by the Local Live public Performance Scheme 3 in association with Kilkenny Arts Office raised €8,500 for St Vincent De Paul Kilkenny. The Society of St Vincent de Paul fundraises to assist those in need.

Over 3,000 tickets were sold for these events that took place as part of St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny 2022.

“It’s fantastic to be able to give back to two very worthy charities, Fidelis Doherty, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council said.

“These events were enjoyed by so many people and now the money will work to help more members of our community. Amber Women’s Refuge and the St Vincent De Paul are vital services to Kilkenny.”