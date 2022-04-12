Beware of bogus texts about ordering PCR testing kits - Kilkenny Gardaí

Another day, another scam doing the rounds.
An off-duty garda in Kilkenny Station got a phone call from his Mam recently, asking about a text she had received.
"She said the HSE had been in touch and she was a close contact of someone with a Covid-19 variant," the garda said.
"This message had a link to order tests, seemingly at a charge of around 2 euro. If she had entered her card details, an amount far greater than 2 euro would have been taken."
Local gardaí have warned that this scam was nearly successful because the recipient was more nervous than some about Covid-19 so her guard was down.
Many more vulnerable people in Kilkenny and further afield may be in the same boat, so make sure to alert them to this latest scam.
A garda spokesperson added: "When you get a text like this don't click that link. If you aren't sure, ring us, we'd rather have a chat with you than you get scammed."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.