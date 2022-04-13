Search

13 Apr 2022

Annual Good Friday walk will take place in Kilkenny in solidarity with Ukraine

It takes place from 7pm

KILKENNY

The walk will leave from St John's Church at 7pm on Good Friday, it will move down John Street and up High Street to the Capuchin Friary Church

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

13 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

This year’s Good Friday Walk will be in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, members of the Ukrainian Community in Kilkenny will lead the walk for peace, healing, and safety for all affected by the war.

A relic of the True Cross will be carried in procession for a service of blessing and prayer around the Cross-in the Friary Church. Pope Francis will carry the cross with a similar relic through the streets of Rome. This is the third time that the relic will be used on Good Friday for blessing of those who come to the walk and service. The relic of the true cross is one of a kind in the world and has the original and official seal of authenticity and approval by the Vatican.

This is the 20th year of the walk, which will leave from St John's Church at 7pm on Good Friday, it will move down John Street and up High Street to the Capuchin Friary Church for prayer around the Cross. As part of the Service in the Friary Church on Good Friday evening people will be able to come and be blessed with the relic of the True Cross.

The annual Good Friday walk is a symbol of our solidarity with those who suffer said Fr Willie Purcell who will lead the service. This year a large crowd is expected to venerate the Cross and be blessed with the relic. People are encouraged to join in the walk from St. John’s Church.

Over the years many miracles have taken place through the veneration of the true cross, people venerate the cross to identify the sufferings of their lives with the sufferings of Christ. Mary Kealy, PRO of the Kilkenny Gospel Choir, said all are welcome to this special time of prayer on Good Friday.

