Holohan leads the charge as ’Comer win Intermediate football title

Erin’s Own will enjoy senior football in 2023 after picking up their second Kilkenny intermediate title after a good win over Glenmore.

The Castlecomer side bridged a 24-year gap to their first title in 1998 when outclassing their southern opponents on a bitterly cold Sunday afternoon in Clara.

Both sides worked hard throughout the pitch, but in a game of tight margins goals were always going to be crucial. Scores were at a premium during the opening 20 minutes with the teams managing just one point each.

The game’s best player, Jamie Holohan, edged the winners ahead on six minutes with the first point of the game. Holohan might have added a goal four minutes later but blazed his effort wide.

It took Glenmore 13 minutes to score with Ethan Phelan pointing a close-in free.



Erin’s Own had wind advantage in the first half, but Glenmore had most of the scoring opportunities. Too often they coughed up good possession with the winners defence performing well during the opening half.

Both teams squandered goal-scoring chances before Stephen Daly gained possession from a Jamie Holohan delivery and rounded his marker to score the game’s opening goal four minutes from the interval.

Glenmore continued to press and were rewarded with another pointed free from Ethan Phelan. Daly almost grabbed a second goal for the winners on 28 minutes but his shot came off the upright.

Glenmore tied the game close to the interval with points from Niall Dunne and Liam Hennessy after good build up play from defence.

It was the ’Comer men, though, who led at the interval with Jamie Holohan pointing a close-in free (half-time 1-2 to 0-4).

With wind advantage in the second half Glenmore immediately went on the attack. A well-struck effort from full-forward Ethan Phelan was saved on the line by Ashley Kerr.

The Erin’s Own lads profited from that bit of good fortune as they immediately went down the field and were awarded a penalty when Jamie Holohan was bundled to the ground close to goal. Holohan took the penalty, but it was well saved by netminder PJ Roche.

A brace of points from Holohan edged the winners further ahead by the 42nd minute before he bagged his side’s second goal in the 44th minute.

Glenmore will be disappointed at the concession of that goal as they appeared to have possession of the ball, but the score saw the winners ahead by six points and in control of the game.

Shane Murphy gave the southerners some hope with a neat point, but the Erin’s Own response was impressive with Robert Moran and Jamie Holohan (free) popping over a brace of points for the winners.

Mark Phelan pointed for Glenmore close to full-time to complete the scoring. However, Erin’s Own were deserving winners and were at their best when playing against the elements in the second half.



They had strong performers in every line with John Dowd, Niall McMahon, Larry Carroll, Stephen Daly, Robert Moran and especially James Holohan prominent throughout the game.

Glenmore will be disappointed not to have made better use of the breeze in the second half and their best players were Tomás Dunne, Darragh Hartley, Sean Duggan, Shane Murphy, Liam Hennessy, Ethan Phelan and substitute Mark Phelan.

Teams & Scorers

Erin’s Own - Jamie Holohan (1-5, 0-3 frees); Stephen Daly (1-0); Robert Moran (0-1).

Glenmore - Ethan Phelan (0-2, frees); Shane Murphy, Liam Hennessey, Niall Dunne, Mark Phelan (0-1 each).

Erin’s Own - Daire Brennan; Chris Korff, John Dowd, James Brennan; Declan Dunne, Niall McMahon, Eoin Brennan; Larry Carroll, Ciaran Wallace; Ashley Kerr, Jamie Holohan, Martin Boran; Stephen Daly, Robert Moran, Jack Buggy.

Subs: Sean Buggy for Declan Dunne, Ciaran Brennan for Jack Buggy.

Glenmore - PJ Roche; Tomas Dunne, Brian Donoghue, Shane Doherty; Darragh Hartley, Philly Roche, Sean Duggan; Shane Murphy, Richard Hennessey; Niall Dunne, Liam Hennessy, David Burke; Thomas Mullally, Ethan Phelan, Robert Fitzgerald.

Subs: Stephen Cody for Shane Doherty, Sean Phelan for Philly Roche, Mark Phelan for David Burke.

Referee – Julian O’Dwyer (John Lockes).