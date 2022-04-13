Alert: Extended recall of Kinder Egg treats due to possible presence of salmonella

Ferrero's recall of Kinder products has been extended to all batches and additional pack sizes of implicated Kinder products due to the possible presence of salmonella.

A number of people in Ireland have been affected, with most recent cases of people feeling unwell from mid-March.

Ahead of the upcoming Easter weekend the Department of Public Health HSE South East is urging the public not to consume certain recalled Kinder products which have been linked to a large salmonella outbreak.

Parents and carers of young children in particular should make sure to check for and dispose of these recalled Kinder products which they may have previously bought and stored at home.

Dr. Ellen Cosgrave, Specialist Registrar with Public Health HSE South East said: “As Easter approaches it is especially important to do a thorough check to make sure these recalled Kinder products are not tucked away at home. If you have bought these affected Kinder products do not eat them and do not gift them to others as Easter presents as they may be linked to Salmonella.”

Scroll down for pictures of the affected products:

European public health officials have linked an extensive outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium to certain Kinder products produced since 1/6/21. The Health Service Executive (HSE) and Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) are working with international authorities to investigate this outbreak which has mainly affected children under 10 years across Ireland, the UK and numerous other European countries.

Since late January, 15 cases of salmonella linked to this outbreak have been identified in Ireland, the most recent of whom were unwell in mid-March. The majority of those who became unwell reported consuming certain Kinder products (manufactured by Ferrero) in the days before their symptoms began.

The FSAI issued an extended food alert on Friday April 8th regarding the recall of certain Kinder products regardless of best before date, advising consumers not to eat the affected Kinder products. The Irish public should not consume these products which have been linked to a current salmonella outbreak.

Salmonella infection can cause diarrhoea (which can sometimes be bloody), fever, headache and abdominal cramps. These symptoms can arise between 6 and 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Although most individuals infected will experience only mild symptoms, occasionally more severe symptoms may require hospital admission. Severe illness is more likely in infants, the elderly and those with impaired immune systems.

Dr Paul McKeown, Specialist in Public Health Medicine at the HSE-HPSC, said: “Although there has been a speedy recall of these products, we may see a number of further cases of illness associated with this outbreak. However, the likelihood of any individual child becoming sick as a result of eating this product is extremely low. Only a very small percentage of children who have eaten this product over the last few weeks has developed salmonella infection. The symptoms of salmonella infection in children (nausea and vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea) are mild in the majority of cases, and can be managed at home.

“If your child develops more worrying symptoms such as a lot of diarrhoea, diarrhoea with blood in it, a lot of vomiting, a high temperature or a nasty headache, you should seek medical advice from your GP. It is important to remember that the majority of children who develop vomiting and diarrhoea are unlikely to have salmonella infection, and are more likely to have a simple viral tummy upset, which can be treated simply with paracetamol and fluids by mouth.”

“The FSAI have online images of the affected products. If you have bought any of these products, do not eat them, and do not give them as Easter presents. Instead, please contact the Ferrero consumer careline on +44 (0)330 053 8943 or email consumers.ireland@ferrero.com. ”

The investigation of this outbreak is ongoing and you can find further information on the FSAI website.