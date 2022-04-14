Runners in Kilkenny ready to raise vital funds for Thomastown AC - support here!

Thomastown Athletic Club are seeking your support to raise vital funds to improve club facilities.

Members of the local club will be running continuously, relay style, over a 24hr period sponsored run over the Easter Weekend.

Sponsor the runners or just donate to a good cause by making a donation HERE.

The club seeks to buy new equipment, carry out maintenance, train juveniles, create a new high jump area and carry out repairs on the hurdles sprint training run area.

Thomastown Athletic Club in Kilkenny is one of the longest established clubs in Ireland with records of club sports in the town going back to 1890s.

The club is located in south Kilkenny supporting juveniles in the local catchment area of Thomastown, Bennettsbridge, Ballyhale, Stoneyford, Newmarket, Hugginstown and Callan.

While Thomastown are a small club of approx. 115 members, their juvenile athletes have been very successful over the last ten years in both cross country and track with many of athletes medalling at Leinster and national level.

A number of club members have also gone on to represent their country.

Thomastown Athletic Club currently use the facilities provided by Thomastown GAA club for training and would like to improve these facilities for all in the locality.