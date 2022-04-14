Holy Week ceremonies and Mass times in Kilkenny City

File photo
Wednesday, April 13:
The Mass of Chrism at St Mary’s Cathedral at 7.30pm.
Celebrations of the Easter Triduum
Holy Thursday:
Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be celebrated
St Patrick’s Parish
St Fiacre’s Church 6.15pm;
St Patrick’s Church 8pm;
St Mary’s Cathedral Parish at 6.30pm;
St Canice’s Parish at 7.30pm;
St John’s Parish at 7.30pm;
The Black Abbey at 6pm;
The Capuchin Friary at 7pm;
Good Friday, April 14:
Celebration of the Lord’s Passion;
St Patrick’s Parish Church 3pm;
St Mary’s Cathedral Parish at 3pm;
St Canice’s Parish at 3pm;
St John’s Parish at 3pm;
The Black Abbey at 3pm;
The Capuchin Friary at 5pm;
Stations of the Cross;
St John’s Parish at 7pm;
St Mary’s cathedral Parish at 8pm;
Holy Saturday, April 15: The Easter Vigil;
St Canice’s Parish at 7.30pm;
St Mary’s Cathedral Parish at 8pm;
St John’s Parish at 9pm;St Patrick’s Parish at 9pm; The Black Abbey at 9pm.
