Minister of State for Business visits Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office and local client companies

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English visited the Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office (LEO) today where he met with council officials, members of the LEO team as well as some of their client companies.

The Minister of State was greeted at County Hall by Councillor Fidelis Doherty, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Fiona Deegan, Head of Enterprise and Deputy John Paul Phelan as well as other officials and was briefed about developments in the county as well as future plans. He then heard from the Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office team, members of the Evaluation Committee and Local Authority Members.



Onsite at the Abbey Quarter

“There is certainly a lot of activity here in Kilkenny and it is great to hear about the work of the council and the Local Enterprise Office and their exciting future plans," said Minister of State English.

"The support of the LEOs has been vital for many local businesses all over the country, providing training, mentoring and other practical assistance. With our new Regional Enterprise Plans now in place the role of the LEO network will be even more important and their support will help to drive growth and job creation across the country.”

The visiting TD then met with some of the LEO client companies. Red Robin Events Ltd were established just last year and offer niche focused logistics and design service solutions. Loanitt started their journey with the Kilkenny LEO just three years ago and are now the largest financial intermediary in Ireland and a High Potential Start -Up Client with Enterprise Ireland.



He was greeted at the town hall by Sean McKeown (DOS, KCC), Colette Byrne (Chief Executive, KCC), Fiona Deegan (Head of Enterprise) and Cllr Fidelis Doherty (Cathaoirleach, KCC)

Nirvana Lighting sells its own range of brand designed and manufactured, unique lighting products. CDS Metal Products design, manufacture and install bespoke feature metalwork products. CF Pharma, manufactures a range of novel specific Health Food Supplements, Medical Device Formulations and Advanced Topical Dermatological Solutions for human and animal healthcare.

Minister of State English then travelled on to the Abbey Quarter where he met with Tony Lauhoff, Senior Project Engineer, who outlined the future development plans for the site.

His next port of call was Cakeface, a LEO client company owned by Rory Gannon. The business operates a café, cookery school and roastery. Minister English also met with Kay Lyng of KKajoux Jewels, a LEO client and Irish owned handmade jewellery company who design and create their own pieces. Miriam Cushen of Cushendale, also a LEO client company, explained how the company designs and creates a signature range of lambswool and mohair products from natural “ecru” yarns.

He concluded his visit to Kilkenny at Mileeven Fine Foods, one of Ireland’s leading honey companies. This LEO client has won many awards including Great Taste Awards, Irish Food Awards, Blas Na Eireann and Gulfood Awards.