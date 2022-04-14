Cash and jewellery stolen in South Kilkenny burglary

file pic
Gardaí in Callan are appealing for information relation to a burglary at a house in the Butlerswood area yesterday morning.
A rear window was forced open to gain access between 8.35am and 9.20am.
A number of rooms were gone through and a quantity of cash and jewellery were stolen.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious persons or vehicles in the area at this time is asked to contact Callan Garda Station.
