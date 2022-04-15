Callan schools celebrate legacy as final term comes to an end

A momentous occasion in the history of secondary education in Callan is to be marked with special ceremonies next month.



St Brigid’s College and Coláiste Eaman Rís will both close at the end of this academic year in preparation for the opening of the new, amalgamated and coeducational Coláiste Abhainn Rí in September.



However, before the new chapter for Callan begins the two school communities that have served the area for generations will hold special events to mark their legacies.



St Brigid’s College

St Brigid’s College will be remembering the past and the nurturing influence the Mercy Order had on the town, on Sunday, May 1.

Celebrations will begin at 2pm on the day with a special mass. A specially commissioned art work will be unveiled and there will be a dance exhibition.



Photographs of the school community and events, going back over the years, will be on display, refreshments will be served and the day will finish with a camogie match.

Acting principal of St Brigid’s, Sally Ronayne, issued an open invitation to all past pupils and members of the community to come along on the day to mark the momentous occasion.



Coláiste Eaman Rís

Events to mark the closure of the CBS secondary school, Coláiste Eaman Rís, will take place at the end of May.

On May 21 teachers from the school will take part in a 100km charity cycle. This is a throwback to the 1980s when the school held a number of 100 mile cycles. This year they will be raising funds for Cois Nore.



The main closing ceremonies will be held on May 29.

A mass will be celebrated and a book chronicling the history of Coláiste Eaman Rís will be launched.

All past pupils, staff and people from the local community are invited to attend.