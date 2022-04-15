Search

15 Apr 2022

Trócaire urges Kilkenny supporters to return Lent boxes

Thandekile struggled to provide food for her two children, Nomatter (11) and Forward (8)

Trócaire is calling on supporters in County Kilkenny to return their Trócaire boxes and help the millions of people in Zimbabwe suffering from the devastating impact of Covid-19 and climate change. 
 
The charity’s biggest fundraising campaign, which finishes on Easter Sunday (April 17), highlighted how thousands of families in Zimbabwe are struggling with the triple challenges of Covid-19, climate change and a devastated economy. The Trócaire Box features a family – widow Thandekile and her two children – based in Matobo district in southern Zimbabwe who face massive daily challenges in their lives. 
 
Trócaire CEO, Caoimhe de Barra, today thanked the people of Co Kilkenny for their continued support, in particular over the last two very challenging years saying: “We are asking the Irish public to make your Trócaire box count. 
 
“We are so incredibly grateful for the generous donations we receive from parishes, schools and families in Co Kilkenny each year. I would appeal to people to return their Trócaire boxes this weekend so we can continue to provide life-saving support to the people who rely on our work overseas.” 
 
“Please count or estimate what is in your box and donate the equivalent amount online, over the phone or via post. Many parishes have their own local arrangements in place for collecting Trócaire boxes, so people can also contact their local parish to see if it is possible to return their box,” Ms de Barra said. 
 
How to return your Trócaire box donation 
 
Return your box or envelope to your local school, parish or Trócaire centre: 
  
Maynooth, Co. Kildare or 9 Cook Street, Cork (ROI) or Trócaire, 50 King Street, Belfast, BT1 6AD (NI) 
 

You can also go to Trocaire.org or call 1800 408 408.

