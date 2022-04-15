Vigil to take place in Kilkenny for Sligo murder victims

Sligo men Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt (RIP)
A vigil is to take place in Kilkenny this evening in memory of murdered Sligo men Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt.
It will go ahead at City Hall (the Tholsel) at 6.30pm (Friday).
Gatherings have been organised across the country for people to show their support for the men, their families, and those affected by what has happened.
A 22-year-old man, Yousef Palani of Markievicz Heights, Sligo, has been charged with murdering two men in Sligo town earlier this week.
