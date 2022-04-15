Kilkenny TD welcomes expansion of dental services for Medical Card holders

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed new measures to provide expanded dental healthcare services for medical card holders.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, made the announcement which clears the way for an expanded Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS). He has also confirmed his commitment to a review of the Scheme to ensure its future viability.

Welcoming the move, Deputy Phelan said: “I am delighted that the Minister has committed to a root-and-branch review of the Dental Treatment Services Scheme. It is a positive move and will end pain and waiting time for many of our most vulnerable. It is the Minister’s intention to align the Scheme with the National Oral Health Policy. Pending that review, his immediate priority will be to address issues facing medical card patients in accessing treatment.”

The Health Minister has also approved an increase in the fees payable to contracted dentists for a number of items, including examinations and fillings, a move which should make it more appealing to practitioners. He has also approved the reintroduction of cleaning (scale and polish) for medical card patients.

“These proposals are designed to address not only issues around services for medical card patients, but also the concerns expressed by dentists about the viability of the scheme as a whole,” Deputy Phelan said.