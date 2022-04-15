Sunflower Coffee Morning in Castlecomer supporting Ukraine

The Christian Community of Castlecomer and surroundings is holding a Sunflower Coffee Morning and raffle to raise money for the Ukrainian people, in Castlecomer Community Hall, Kilkenny Street, on Saturday, April 30, from 11am to 1pm.
All proceeds will be donated to Irish Red Cross.
More Ukraine fundraising events taking place in the coming days include:
Let us know if you are holding an event and we'll tell out readers.
