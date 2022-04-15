Kilkenny Minors show their hand for home clash with Dublin

eff Neary (Kilkenny) gets past Jack Hennessey of Wexford during last Saturday's Leinster Championship clash. Pic: Willie Dempsey
Kilkenny have made two changes for tomorrow afternoon's Leinster Minor Hurling Championship clash against Dublin in UPMC Nowlan Park.
Corner back Rory Garrett comes into the side at the expense of Mikey Stynes while James Stephens star Edward McDermott also comes into the the team with Michael Ahern dropping out.
The Cats are fresh off an impressive victory over Wexford and Niall Bergin's side only need a draw to seal a place in the provincial semi-finals.
The game throws in at 12pm.
Kilkenny team to face Dublin- Stephen Manogue (James Stephens); Rory Garrett (Fenians), Evan Murphy (Dicksboro), Billy O'Neill (Graigue-Ballycallan); Timmy Kelly (Bennettsbridge), Eoghan Lyng (Rower-Inistioge), Ivan Bolger (Graiguenamanagh); Tom McPhillips (Dicksboro), Greg Kelly (O'Loughlin Gaels); Edward McDermott (James Stephens), Jeff Neary (Graigue-Ballycallan), Aaron McEvoy (Graigue-Ballycallan); Rory Glynn (Clara), Marty Murphy (Tullogher-Rosbercon), Anthony Ireland Wall (Danesfort).
