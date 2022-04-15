Search

16 Apr 2022

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

15 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

The GAA All-Ireland Senior Championships return this weekend and there are plenty of fixtures scheduled to be live on television!

The opening rounds of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship, Waterford v Tipperary and Cork v Limerick, will be the key fixtures to keep an eye on this Sunday while All-Ireland football champions Tyrone kick-off their Ulster Senior Football Championship campaign with an away encounter against Fermanagh on Saturday evening. 

Henry Shefflin's Galway outfit face a tough away trip to Wexford Park in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship on Saturday which will also be shown live on tv.

The televised GAA schedule for this weekend is as follows:

Saturday 16 April

Ulster SFC preliminary round
Fermanagh v Tyrone, Brewster Park, 6.30pm - Sky Sports Arena

Leinster SHC round 1
Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4.30pm - Sky Sports Arena

Sunday 17 April

Munster SHC round 1
Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park, 2pm - RTE2
Cork v Limerick, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4pm - RTE2

Connacht SFC quarter-final
New York v Sligo, Gaelic Park, 7.30pm - GAAGO

News

