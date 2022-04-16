Search

16 Apr 2022

Kilkenny gardaí warn public to be vigiliant following thefts from cars

Kilkenny gardaí warn public to be vigiliant following thefts from cars

Reporter:

Mary Cody

16 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a number of thefts from cars in the city in recent days and are appealing to people to make sure their vehicles are locked and to be vigilant.

The first incident occurred between 11pm on Tuesday night and 8am on Wednesday morning. A sum of cash was taken from the car at Cashel Downs in Kilkenny City.

A second report was received by gardaí in relation to a theft from a car on the same night. The theft occurred in Cypress Avenue between 10pm on Tuesday night and 6am on Wednesday morning. Cash was taken from the glove box.

Gardaí are urging people to take the proper precautions to safeguard their property.

Anyone with information should contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media