17 Apr 2022

Five star Cats claim victory over Westmeath in Leinster SHC

Kilkenny 5-23 Westmeath 1-19

Kilkenny v Westmeath

Kilkenny's Cian Kenny in action againstWestmeath's Darragh Egerton during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

16 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny netted five goals as they claimed an opening round victory over Westmeath in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship at TEG Cusack Park.

The game was tightly fough throughout the opening period but helped by the introduction of TJ Reid, the Cats really took control in the second period.

Westmeath started the brighter and led 0-10 to 0-6 by the end of the opening quarter but a Mikey Carey goal got Kilkenny back within a point and with Cian Kenny, Padraig Walsh and Alan Murphy all finding the range, Brian Cody's side led 1-12 to 0-12 at the half-time break.

The game remained competitive until Billy Ryan bagged a 53rd minute Kilkenny goal and it was one way traffic from that point on with James Maher, Walter Walsh and TJ Reid all scoring further goals.

Westmeath weren't helped by the sending off on two yellow cards to Cormac Boyle but by that stage Kilkenny were in rampant mood even if the home side grabbed a late consolation goal courtesy of sub Owen McCabe.

Kilkenny can now look ahead to a home meeting with Laois in UPMC Nowlan Park next Saturday evening as they hope to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny- TJ Reid (1-4, 0-2fs, 0-1 65), Alan Murphy (0-7, 0-6f), Walter Walsh (1-2), Padraig Walsh (0-4), James Maher (1-1), Billy Ryan (1-1), Mikey Carey (1-0), Adrian Mullen (0-2), Cian Kenny and Eoin Cody (0-1 each)

Westmeath- Killian Doyle (0-14, 0-11f), Owen McCabe (1-0), Joey Boyle (0-2), Niall O’Brien, Davy Glennon and Darragh Egerton (0-1 each)

Kilkenny- Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Mikey Carey, Paddy Deegan, David Blanchfield; Cian Kenny, Adrian Mullen; Walter Walsh, Padraig Walsh, Eoin Cody; Billy Ryan, Martin Keoghan, Alan Murphy.

Subs: John Donnelly for Keoghan 34 mins, TJ Reid for Kenny h-t, James Maher for Murphy 45 mins, Conor Browne for Blanchfield 58 mins, Shane Walsh for Ryan 65 mins.

Westmeath- Conor Bracken; Darragh Egerton, Conor Shaw, Jack Galvin; Aaron Craig, Tommy Doyle, Kevin Regan; Cormac Boyle, Robbie Greville; Joey Boyle, Derek McNicholas, Davy Glennon; Niall O'Brien, Niall Mitchell, Killian Doyle.

Subs: Eoin Keyes for O'Brien 49 mins, Ciaran Doyle for McNicholas 54 mins, Tommy Gallagher for Craig 61 mins, Owen McCabe for Boyle 69 mins, Alan Cox for Regan 69 mins.

Referee- Rory McGann (Clare)

News

