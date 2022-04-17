GENERATION 2022 to open later this month in Kilkenny

An exciting exhibition of contemporary work will be showcased at the Butler Gallery later this month when the exhibition GENERATION 2022 opens.

It will feature new Irish painting and is a celebration of painting and of painters at work in Ireland today.

The exhibition is curated by Butler Gallery Director Anna O’Sullivan and includes the following eclectic group of 26 artists:

Helen Blake, Miranda Blennerhassett, Peter Bradley, Diarmuid Breen, Megan Burns, Serena Caulfield, Susan Connolly, Cecilia Danell, Mollie Douthit, Stephen Doyle, Gabhann Dunne, David Eager Maher, Fiona Finnegan, Deirdre Frost, Philip Gerald, Brian Harte, Sinead Lucey, Sinéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Róisín O’Sullivan, Jane Rainey, Sheila Rennick, Ciara Roche, Emma Roche, Salvatore of Lucan, Jennifer Trouton and Marcel Vidal.

The works on view reflect a diversity of approach to picture making, from abstraction to figuration, to representational work embracing landscape and portraiture.

Some paintings are incorporated into installations on the wall; some are free-standing in the middle of the gallery, but mostly the works are 2D explorations of a variety of the passions, issues and concerns of the individual artists.

A list of artist talks and creative workshops will be announced shortly.

The Apology

Other exhibitions running at the Butler Gallery include The Apology at the digital gallery until May 8.

The Apology is a performance which publicly acknowledges the failures of the Irish State with regards to housing policy and provision in this country.

On March 2 The Apology script was read into public record at Seanad Eireann by Senators Lynn Ruane and Eileen Ní Fhloinn as part of a Seanad Private Members Motion on Housing brought by Senators Ruane, Ní Fhloinn, Higgins and Black.

The Apology is the first public act from ‘Multi-Story - Creative Engagement for Housing Change’, a project by artists Fiona Whelan and Feidlim Cannon, and Housing Action Now (HAN), developed through a unique online collaborative arts process, exploring direct experiences of housing injustice through collective writing and performative story-telling.

Multi-Story Act 1: The Apology is supported by Create, the national development agency for collaborative arts, through the Arts Council's Commissions Award 2020.

Butler Gallery

The Butler Gallery Collection consists of artworks purchased or donated to the gallery, or on long-term loan.

The first exhibition of this collection will revisit beloved favourites, showcase new acquisitions, and introduce new long-term loans.

This selection reflects the broad character of the collection itself and embraces a variety of genres from painting, drawing and printmaking, to photography and media works. Collectively these works convey a contemporary freshness and are a window into this ever-evolving collection.

O’Malley Collection

Now residing in the Butler Gallery is the collection of works by Callan artist Tony O’Malley (1913-2003). The Gallery was honoured to caretake the artworks of Tony O’Malley, donated by his wife Jane O’Malley upon their location to Evans’ Home.

The O’Malley Collection includes early works on paper based on the life and landscape of his beloved Callan along with a range of paintings and sculptural constructions that reflect the range and richness of the artist’s career.

Guided Tours of the Butler Gallery are available every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm.

For more information on the exhibitions see www.butlergallery.ie