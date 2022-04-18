South Kilkenny group to host All-Ireland Vintage & Classic Show

Tullogher-Rosbercon Vintage and Classic Club has been selected to host the All-Ireland Vintage & Classic Show next weekend!
The show will take place in The Parish Center Rosbercon Y34 TK33 on April 23, a huge honour.
Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association Anna May Mc Hugh has kindly agreed to perform the official opening at 1pm.
The local committee is currently busy organising the show, which they hope will be a highlight of 2022 in the surrounding areas. Attractions will include all Vintage Vehicles; Lorries, Cars, Tractors, Steam Engines, Stationary Engines, Motorbikes & Bicycles, Vintage Thrashing, Vintage Implement Display, Tractor Building Competition.
The day will also include a large range of activities for a great family day out, Dog Show, Fun Fair, under 8 hurling tournament for girls and boys, arts & crafts, wheel of fortune, children races, raffle, line dancing display and more! All money made will be donated to our local Community Hospital who care for our elderly.
