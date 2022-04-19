Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Martin O'Neill

The death has occurred of Martin O'Neill, 2 Grove Terrace, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, peacefully at the District Hospital Castlecomer on Monday 18th April 2022. Deeply regretted by his brothers Patrick and Michael, his sisters Jean, Margaret and Mary, his brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coadys Funeral Home Castlecomer from 4pm, Wednesday 20th, with prayers at 7.15pm followed by removal to St. Patricks Church Ballyragget for 8.15pm prayers. Requiem Mass Thursday 21st at 11am followed by burial in St. Finnans Cemetery Ballyragget. Family flowers only. Donation box in Church for Home Care Team.

Patrick Carroll

The death has occurred of Patrick Carroll Bawnmore, Johnstown Co. Kilkenny, on April 17th 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Annie, and his brothers and sisters Liam, Mickie, Mary, Sheila, Anne, Joan, Chris and Kit. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son James, daughter Joan, daughter in law Michelle, son in law Dave, grandchildren Micheál, Niall and Meghan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Tuesday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Michael's Church, Crosspatrick arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margot Downes (née Kavanagh)

The death has occurred of Margot Downes (née Kavanagh) SRN, RM, formerly Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny City, died peacefully, after a long illness bravely fought, on Monday, 18th April 2022, surrounded by her loving family and in the excellent care of all the staff in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny City. Predeceased by her parents Michael (Switzer) and Jane Kavanagh (née Dalton). Margot is missed and deeply regretted by her sisters Helen and Jean and her brothers Michael, Frank, Anthony, Jimmy, Myles, Johnny and their partners, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Shasby’s Funeral Home, Kilkenny City, on Tuesday (19th April) from 5pm, concluding with rosary and vigil prayers at 7pm. Removal Wednesday morning (20th April) to St. Fiacre’s Church, Loughboy for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/

The family have requested to adhere to mask wearing protocols including no hand shaking in funeral home, church and cemetery and thank you for your support.

Kathleen Grace (née Lawlor)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Grace (née Lawlor), 43 Newtown Terrace, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of Maudlin Street, peacefully at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown surrounded by her family, on 17th April 2022. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Sadly missed by her daughters Geraldine, Mary, Catherine, Susan and Pauline, sons Tommy and Mattie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Breda and Maura, brother Ned, daughters in law, sons in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Mercy Side Chapel, Church of the Assumption Thomastown from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Kathleen's funeral mass can be viewed online at: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations to the friends of St Columba's Hospital, Donations box will be available in the Church. House private please.

Michael O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Michael O'Dwyer, Auburn Drive, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny City, and late of Michael Street, on 18th April 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of Bridget and much loved father of Sharon, sadly missed by his wife and daughter, son-in-law Donal, grandchildren Órfhlaith and Oisín, brothers Paddy and Tommy, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Alice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (20th April) from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends. House private at all other times please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10.30am in St. John's Church with Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/ Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/