Gardaí in Kilkenny seize vehicle after spotting 'creative attempt' to mislead officers

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Last week, a member of the Kilkenny branch of An Garda Síochána on bike patrol intercepted a vehicle driving around Kilkenny City.
The vehicle was driving on High Street without any valid insurance, tax, or NCT discs displayed.
In a 'creative attempt' to conceal the fact that the vehicle had no valid documents, the driver appears to have used discs from other vehicles and folded the discs in an attempt to obscure visibility.
[Picture: An Garda Síochána]
"Must try harder," the gardaí stated, awarding the effort a '3/10' score.
The vehicle was subsequently seized.
