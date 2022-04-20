Kilkenny name starting 15 for this evening's Leinster Under 20 Championship clash with Offaly

Kilkenny Under 20 Manager Derek Lyng
Derek Lyng’s Kilkenny Under-20 side are in Leinster Championship action tonight as they play host to Offaly in UPMC Nowlan Park (throw-in 6.15pm).
The game, which will be streamed live on the TG4 Youtube channel, will see many players that were involved in the Cats 2020 Leinster Minor Final victory over the same opposition.
Lyng, who previously served as a selector on the Kilkenny senior side, is entering his third year in charge of the team and he will be looking to make up for defeats against Galway in the last two seasons.
Galway could well lie in wait again with the winners meeting the provincial champions in the Leinster semi-final on Monday, May 2.
The Cats will be captained by Dicksboro man Padraic Moylan. With plenty of firepower in their ranks they will be favourites to advance to the last four.
The Kilkenny team to face Offaly is: Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney); Niall Rowe (Dicksboro), Sean Purcell (Windgap), Padraic Moylan (Dicksboro); Paddy Langton (Young Irelands), Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Billy Reid (Glenmore); Killian Doyle (Emeralds), Peter McDonald (Thomastown); Andy Hickey (Dunnamaggin), Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro), Ian Byrne (Glenmore); Billy Drennan (Galmoy), Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan), Harry Shine (Dicksboro).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.