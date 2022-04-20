Search

20 Apr 2022

Kilkenny name starting 15 for this evening's Leinster Under 20 Championship clash with Offaly

Kilkenny name starting 15 for this evening's Leinster Under 20 Championship clash with Offaly

Kilkenny Under 20 Manager Derek Lyng

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

20 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Derek Lyng’s Kilkenny Under-20 side are in Leinster Championship action tonight  as they play host to Offaly in UPMC Nowlan Park (throw-in 6.15pm).

The game, which will be streamed live on the TG4 Youtube channel, will see many players that were involved in the Cats 2020 Leinster Minor Final victory over the same opposition.

Lyng, who previously served as a selector on the Kilkenny senior side, is entering his third year in charge of the team and he will be looking to make up for defeats against Galway in the last two seasons.

Galway could well lie in wait again with the winners meeting the provincial champions in the Leinster semi-final on Monday, May 2.

The Cats will be captained by Dicksboro man Padraic Moylan. With plenty of firepower in their ranks they will be favourites to advance to the last four.

The Kilkenny team to face Offaly is: Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney); Niall Rowe (Dicksboro), Sean Purcell (Windgap), Padraic Moylan (Dicksboro); Paddy Langton (Young Irelands), Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Billy Reid (Glenmore); Killian Doyle (Emeralds), Peter McDonald (Thomastown); Andy Hickey (Dunnamaggin), Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro), Ian Byrne (Glenmore); Billy Drennan (Galmoy), Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan), Harry Shine (Dicksboro).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media