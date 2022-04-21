Driving test centre passing rates in Kilkenny and neighbouring counties revealed

The average passing rate for driving tests in Kilkenny is 54.46%, according to recently acquired data from Newstalk.
The average passing rate at at Government Buildings in Kilkenny City is 52.29% whilst just down the road at O'Loughlin Gaels GAA Club the passing rate is 56.62%.
Neighbouring county Tipperary is home to the driving test centre with the lowest passing rate nationally, Nenagh, at 39.56%.
Below are some other passing rates from across the South East region:
Carlow (Talbot Hotel) - 50.56%
Waterford - 51.10%
Tipperary Town - 52.40%
Wexford - 52.70%
Dungarvan - 53.82%
Carlow (Town Centre) - 55.98%
Portlaoise - 56.31%
Clonmel - 61.66%
Thurles - 63.55%
The driving test centre with the highest passing rate nationally was Loughrea in Galway at 74.70%.
