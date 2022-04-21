Search

21 Apr 2022

Mega school reunion planned for Callan CBS

Mega school reunion planned for Callan CBS

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

21 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Coláiste Eaman Rís, in Callan, is to mark the end of its final term with a mega school reunion!
The CBS secondary school will amalgamate with neighbour St Brigid’s College, at the end of this term, to make way for the ‘opening’ of Coláiste Abhainn Rí in September.


Marking the end of this final term, the CBS is inviting all past pupils, staff and members of the community to take part in the mega reunion, on Sunday, May 29.
Events will begin with a special mass at 1pm, at the school, before all are invited to take a trip down memory lane.

ABOVE: The front cover of the history of Coláiste Eamann Rís in Callan


A highlight of the day will be the launch of a book detailing the 154-year history of the school.
Compiled by current teacher Martina Griffin and former principal Frank McKenna, the book is jam-packed with articles and photographs going back over the years.
On the day there will also be fun activities for the kids, light refreshments and music by Mush Molloy.

Kilkenny boss Brian Cody happy to get off the mark in Leinster campaign

REVEALED: The luckiest weeks to sit your driving test... and what weeks to avoid

South Kilkenny welcomes its first cruise liner in two years today

Cruise passengers set to boost South East economy by over €3.5 million this summer

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media