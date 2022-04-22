New CT suite planned for Saint Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny

St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny
Health Service Executive South have applied for planning permission to Kilkenny County Council for a new CT Suite at St Luke's General Hospital, Freshford Road, Kilkenny.
The suite is planned to include a CT Scan Room, Control Room, WC, Waiting Area and Enclosed Rooftop Plant Room.
A CT scan or computed tomography scan is a medical imaging technique used in radiology to obtain detailed internal images of the body noninvasively for diagnostic purposes.
The local authority is expected to make a final decision on the plans by June 6, 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.