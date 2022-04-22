Temporary closure for Graignamanagh Library

Essential works to improve Graignamanagh Library mean it will have to close for several weeks.

Graignamanagh Library will be closing from Thursday, May 5th 2022 for a period of six weeks. This in order to replace the windows and paint the interior of the building.

Built in 1988 , the building is now 34 years old and the windows are unable to withstand the elements with a high level of water ingress in areas of the library.



In 2021 the roof, gutters and downpipes were replaced .



These works are essential to ensure the building is maintained to a high standard and to ensure the health and safety of library users is maintained.



In order to mitigate against disruption to the public we will schedule visits from the mobile library service to Graignamanagh library .



Cllr Chap Cleere has welcomed the improved and thanked the community and all staff for their patience whilst these works are being completed