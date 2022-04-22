Search

22 Apr 2022

Mikey Raggett led Irish side lose out to Wales in Centenary Shield Final

Mikey Raggett led Irish side lose out to Wales in Centenary Shield Final

The Republic of Ireland Schools Team

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

22 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

The Republic of Ireland Schools lost out to a second half brace as the hosts lifted the inspiresport Centenary Shield in Caernarfon FC last night (Thursday, April 21) following a 41 year absence.

 Goals from Jake MORRIS and Roan PIPER inside a ten minute period were enough to see Marc Williams’ side pass the Irish test as winner took all in the final game of the 2022 series.

 Wales only needed the draw going into the final game while Ireland required a win.

 The Republic of Ireland will rue missed opportunities in the first half as they craved out a number of opportunities early on but just couldn’t convert in front of goal.

 Welsh defender Louis Holden nearly poked the ball into his own net in the fourth minute attempting to clear a dangerous cross from Michael Raggett following a delightful long ball from Eanna Clancy.

 With 12 minutes on the clock, the lively Raggett (St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny) had a wonderful opportunity to put his side ahead following good work down the right flank by Leon Ayinde (Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Cork), but his effort went just wide of the front post.

 Lennon Gill and Kieran Cruise had half chances in the box midway through the half but their final product lacked power and the busy Ifan Knott between the Welsh posts averted their attempts.

 Despite the Irish possession, it was scoreless at the break.

 Again it was Gill and Raggett that required Knott into some fine goalkeeping early in the second period.

 A body blow for the visitors as Wales scored on 67 minutes with Jake MORRIS converting from close range.

 Their tally was doubled ten minutes later when Roan PIPER popped up to ensure the silverware would remain in the Welsh town.

 Zach Dunne (Presentation Brothers College, Cork) forced Knott into another great save with only a minute left in the game. It just wasn’t meant to be for the traveling Irish as the Welsh saw out the game with a clean sheet.

 A historic victory for the Welsh side as they last captured the title back in 1981. 

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS | Reece BYRNE (Oatlands College), Michael KEYES (Malahide Community School), John O’DONOVAN (Clonakilty Community College), Eanna CLANCY (St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton), Tadhg WALSH (St. Joseph’s CBS, Fairview), Michael McCULLAGH (Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Lennon GILL © (St. Benildus College, Stillorgan), Michael RAGGETT (St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny), Kieran CRUISE (St. Benildus College, Stillorgan), Leon AYINDE (Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Cork), Zach DUNNE (Presentation Brothers College, Cork)

SUBS USED | David TARMEY (Coláiste Bhaile Chláir) for Ayinde (67), Jack ROSS (Presentation College, Bray) for Byrne (73), Oisín COLEMAN (St. Mary’s College, Dundalk) for Cruise (84)

MANAGEMENT | John McSHANE, Head Coach (Dublin International School), Derek O’BRIEN, Coach (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore) Ollie HORGAN, Coach (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Conor FOLEY, GK Coach (Athlone Community College), Martin CAVANAGH, Equipment Manager (Carndonagh Community School), Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor)

WALES | Ifan Knott, Harvey Sing, Caio Evans, Louis Holden, Jake Morris, Joshua James Williams ©, James Dolman, Gabe Kircough, Roan Piper, Joshua Stanley Willians, Harrison Page,

SUBS USED | Jasper Payne for Stanley (HT), Daniel Schuchardt for Page (HT), Tyrone Cadeau for Piper (85), Gruffudd Ellis for Sing, Shaiyon Johnson for Evans (89)

MATCH OFFICIAL | John Jones (Wales)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media