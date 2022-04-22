New, state-of-the-art ward opens at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

A new ward has been opened at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny today - the first part of a phased opening of the new, state-of-the-art 72-bed Ormond Wing.

This first phase will see 24 beds on the third floor of the five-story building come on stream for inpatient services over the coming two weeks with remaining wards to follow. A number of new positions are to be filled at the hospital to fully staff the new facility.

The Ormond Wing ward block development commenced in October 2020 during Covid-19 pandemic and provides 72 bed, single room ensuite accommodation for inpatients with ancillary staff accommodation. The single room accommodation meets infection control prevention standards, and will greatly enhance the care for all inpatients.

The modernised building constitutes a €28.8 million investment and replaces some of the pre-existing multi occupancy 'nightingale' wards which were built in the early 1940s. The Ormond Wing Ward Block includes 52 replacement beds with an increase in the overall bed capacity of the hospital by 20 beds when all 72 new beds are fully commissioned.

The ribbon was officially cut by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, whose visit to St Luke's was arranged at short notice. Media were not invited due to infection prevention and control, an IEHG spokesperson said.

Overcrowding has proven persistent at the local hospital in recent weeks, and today, the INMO reported 30 patients waiting on a bed there.

Local TD John McGuinness, who attended this morning's event, says it is a significant achievement to have the new block built on schedule and on budget, especially given most of the building took place during a pandemic.

"It was incredible to look at the building - the technology is very impressive," he said.

"It is state of the art and up to date with the most current guidelines. It shows the hospital is not standing still and they want to continue to progress.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, who officially opened the Ormond Wing, said he was delighted to open the first phase of the new development.

"Single en-suite rooms provide much needed privacy to patients and their families and assist in disease control in healthcare settings, which is something that we have learned throughout the pandemic," he said.

"This modern unit is a leading example of the way that we are futureproofing our health service through investment. This opening is also a wonderful way to mark the hospital's 80th year in service to this community."

State of the Art

The building is a five storey ward block consisting of modular construction with Steel Frame Modules. The building has the latest technology in relation to patient monitoring systems which includes:

Syncrophi system ( A digital INEWS system, 72);

Telemetry (remote monitoring of a person’s vital signs);

Respira Sense (continuous monitoring of a person’s respiratory rate, 48 lobes).

Speaking at the launch, Anne Slattery, General Manager of St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny said: “The New Ormond Wing represents significant investment and modernisation in providing the current best quality, safe care to all of our patients in Carlow/Kilkenny.



Blessing the new unit: John Paul Phelan TD, Blessing by Father Patrick Carey and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly

"I would like to thank the Minister for Health and the Ireland East Hospital Group for their continued support and the realisation of this ‘state of the art’ modernised building. Recruitment of additional clinical and support staff is in progress to ensure that we are fully open this coming winter."

“The Ormond Wing in St Luke’s will allow our staff to provide our patients the highest standard of care in a safe environment using the latest technology."

Councillor Peter 'Chap' Cleere, who sits on the regionl health forum, also welcomed the investment in Kilkenny and the future-proofing of the health service. He thanked Ms Slattery, her team and all the HSE staff for their 'determination in securing funding for the betterment of the people of Kilkenny'.