Free historical talk on the 1922 siege of Kilkenny Castle planned to mark event centenary

Kilkenny Castle
On the morning of May 2nd 1922, at the unreasonable time of 5.30am, George Butler, Earl of Ossory, was awakened by his butler and informed that Republicans had taken the Castle.
Two months before the official beginning of the Civil War, Kilkenny became the centre of a gun battle between the Free State Army and Anti Treaty Republicans.
To mark the centenary anniversary of the siege of Kilkenny Castle in 1922, Kilkenny Castle will be hosting a talk by Eamonn Kiely.
Eamonn Kiely, a former Kilkenny Castle guide and Irish Army Commandant, will relate the events that took place during the siege of Kilkenny Castle and around the city.
The talk will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 3pm - 4pm.
Event will be free but guests are asked to pre-register for tickets - available HERE.
